Florida State's Christian Jones, Telvin Smith will be in spotlight

Jones, who played outside linebacker in his first three seasons on campus, is considered one of the top three inside linebackers in the nation. He led FSU with 95 tackles last season and is fifth this season with 21. Jones is extremely athletic, but he's better against the run and on the pass rush than he is in coverage. He has a chance to be the first FSU linebacker to be drafted in the first round since Lawrence Timmons in 2007.