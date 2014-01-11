Florida State RB Devonta Freeman will enter 2014 NFL Draft

While sharing carries with Wilder and Karlos Williams, Freeman (5-foot-9, 203 pounds) rushed for 1,016 yards and 14 touchdowns during the Seminoles' run to a BCS championship this season. He is the first Florida State back to top 1,000 yards in a season since Warrick Dunn in 1996. Freeman also caught 22 passes for 278 yards and one touchdown. He also led the team in rushing with 579 yards as a true freshman in 2011 and was second in 2012 with 660 yards.