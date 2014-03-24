Florida State QB Jameis Winston trolls Clemson fan base

Jameis Winston just couldn't help himself.
And neither, apparently, could the Jameis Winston haters.
The Florida State sophomore quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner poked at Clemson fans via Twitter over the weekend, in reference to the Seminoles' 51-14 thrashing of the Tigers at Clemson's Memorial Stadium last season:
In what was an otherwise strong season for Clemson, an embarrassing home loss to FSU at the noisy venue known as Death Valley proved to be more of a hush moment for the Tigers' fan base than another season-ending loss to South Carolina. But there was no hushing Tigers fans on Twitter after Winston posted his photo, as his subsequent tweets indicated:
Winston was in Clemson with the FSU baseball team -- he is an effective relief pitcher for the Seminoles -- for a weekend road series. And while his tweet of Memorial Stadium referenced a game already played, he followed it up with what amounted to a prediction for the weekend baseball clash:
True to form, FSU swept Saturday's doubleheader as Winston picked up his fourth save of the season to secure a series win after the Seminoles lost on Friday.
Checkmate, Tigers.