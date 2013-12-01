Florida State, Ohio State 1-2 in BCS standings

Could Auburn pass Ohio State if both win their title matchups? The Buckeyes are second in both human polls used by the BCS, with Auburn third in both. Ohio State's average ranking is No. 2 in the six computers used by the BCS; Auburn's average ranking is No. 3. But Ohio State is actually closer to top-ranked FSU in the computers (.0300 behind) than it is to Auburn (the Tigers are .0400 behind the Buckeyes). Auburn's win over Missouri would give it a bigger computer bump than Ohio State would get by beating Michigan State, but would it be enough to pass the Buckeyes in the computers? That seems unlikely.