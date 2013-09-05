Florida State moving Karlos Williams to running back

Published: Sep 05, 2013 at 03:01 PM
Karlos Williams-130905-TS.jpg

Florida State is turning to its defense for help at running back.

Head coach Jimbo Fisher announced Thursday that junior safety Karlos Williams, a consensus national top-10 prospect out of high school, will also be used as a running back. Williams (6 feet 1, 223 pounds) has been taking snaps at his new position during practice this week.

"He is a natural running back," Fisher said. "Extremely natural. He can run a 10.5 (in the) 100 meters. Can catch, can run, is very natural with the ball in his hand. Is physical. I'm very pleased with what I've seen in the past few days."

Williams went into fall camp atop the depth chart at strong safety, but lost his job to converted cornerback Tyler Hunter, who missed spring practice because of a shoulder injury. For the opening game, Williams was listed as the backup at free safety. While Williams has great speed and is a big hitter, he struggles in coverage and lacks top-flight instincts.

Williams still could be used as a defensive back in the dime package.

Florida State is thin at running back behind starter Devonta Freeman and backup James Wilder Jr., who is nursing a shoulder injury. Projected third-team tailback Mario Pender will miss the season for academic reasons, and true freshman Ryan Green -- whom FSU was hoping to redshirt -- is the current third-stringer.

Fisher expects Williams to do more than provide some insurance at the position.

"I think he can provide not just depth there, but I think he can provide some spark there," Fisher said.

Williams did see some time at running back in high school. He has been utilized only on defense and as a kick returner in his first two college seasons, though.

The Seminoles will not get a chance to see how Williams fares on offense in a game situation this week -- they do not play again until Sept. 14, when they host Nevada.

Williams' brother, Vince, played linebacker for the Seminoles and was a sixth-round pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers in this year's draft.

If Florida State QB Jameis Winston keeps playing like he did in the opener, Williams and the rest of the team's rushers should be seeing some very favorable fronts.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ravens great Ed Reed hired as Bethune-Cookman head coach

Bethune-Cookman University has agreed in principle for Ed Reed to become the school's new head football coach, the university announced on Tuesday.

news

Drew Brees joins Purdue coaching staff as interim assistant ahead of Citrus Bowl

Drew Brees' next step in his post-playing career will put him back on a field. Brees is joining the Purdue coaching staff as an assistant for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, the school announced Thursday.

news

USC QB Caleb Williams wins 2022 Heisman Trophy

USC's Caleb Williams was awarded the 2022 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his electrifying first season with the Trojans.

news

David Shaw steps down after 12 seasons as Stanford head coach

Stanford head coach David Shaw is stepping down after 12 seasons at the helm of the Cardinal program. Shaw announced the news after the team closed out the season with a 36-25 loss to BYU on Saturday night, telling reporters he made the decision within the past week.

news

Scouting Bryce Young: Alabama quarterback similar to a young Drew Brees

Alabama's Bryce Young took the college football world by storm in 2021, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Crimson Tide quarterback after studying his game tape.

news

Scouting Jalen Carter: Georgia defensive lineman's disruptive skill set reminiscent of Quinnen Williams

Georgia just had five defensive players taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but is the best NFL prospect of all still in Athens? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on Bulldogs DL Jalen Carter, with a pro comp to a former top-three pick.

news

Scouting C.J. Stroud: Ohio State prospect could be on trajectory similar to Mac Jones

There is big-time buzz about Ohio State's C.J. Stroud after his sensational first season as the Buckeyes' starter. So, what's the book on the quarterback heading into the 2022 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah reveals his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Anderson Jr.: Alabama prospect reminiscent of Von Miller

The excitement about Alabama's Will Anderson Jr. is sky-high coming off his sensational 2021 campaign. What's the book on the edge rusher heading into the '22 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Levis: Kentucky prospect could develop into a Dak Prescott type of quarterback

As we head toward the 2022 college football season, the Will Levis hype train is picking up steam. So, what's the book on the Kentucky quarterback? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report, supplying a striking NFL comparison in the process.

news

Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux tackles misinformation, reading mock drafts, being draft's best dressed

University of Oregon pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux has had his priorities as they relate to football questioned mightily during the pre-draft process, but the Ducks standout tells NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe it's a lot of misinformation he's ready to prove wrong beginning once he hears his name called in Thursday's first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

UCLA TE Greg Dulcich on much ado about hairdo: 'I roll out of bed and look like this'

With curled, shoulder-length locks, UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich's hairdo has drawn as much acclaim as his rise on draft boards since the conclusion of his 2021 season with the Bruins.

news

Geremy Hickbottom, Team Gaither defeat Team Robinson in first-ever HBCU Legacy Bowl

Tennessee State quarterback Geremy Hickbottom was named Offensive Most Valuable Player as he helped Team Gaither to a resounding 22-6 win over Team Robinson at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE