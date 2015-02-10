Florida State, Jameis Winston accuser at odds over venue

Jameis Winston is gone from Florida State and preparing for the 2015 NFL Draft, but the wake of the sexual assault allegation that followed Winston for the last 13 months of his college career hasn't settled in his absence.
FSU and Winston's accuser are at legal odds over the proper venue for her federal Title IX lawsuit against the school's board of trustees, according to the Tallahassee Democrat. FSU wants the case heard in Tallahassee, while Winston's accuser is arguing that a fair trial requires a different venue, proposing Orlando instead.
The Title IX case alleges the school did not adhere to federal standards on sexual assault investigations. Winston was not charged by police in the case, and at a school hearing was cleared of any violations of FSU's code of conduct for students. Both the school and local police have come under intense media criticism for the way the case was handled, which will be an element of the accuser's case. Among other parts of the case at issue, the state attorney's office wasn't notified of the allegation for 11 months.
Winston, meanwhile, is preparing for the 2015 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, which runs from Feb. 17-23. He is training with private quarterback coach George Whitfield in San Diego, who trained Cleveland Browns rookie Johnny Manziel prior to the 2014 draft. Winston led the Seminoles to a national championship and a national semifinal in his two years as a starter for the Seminoles, and is considered the most likely No. 1 overall pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to NFL Media analysts.