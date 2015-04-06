Florida State G Tre Jackson to visit New England Patriots

Florida State's Tre Jackson might be the best pure guard in this year's draft class, and he said he has three team visits scheduled, including one with the Super Bowl champions.
Jackson said Monday on NFL Network's "NFL AM" that he has visits scheduled with the New England Patriots, Carolina Panthers, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and he said he is comfortable in any type of offense. "Any type of scheme I have to play in, I can play in," he said.
Jackson (6-foot-3 3/4, 330 pounds) was a three-year starter for the Seminoles and is known as a physical run blocker -- not surprising, considering some schools wanted him as a defensive tackle out of high school in Jesup, Ga.
The Bucs also have a need at guard, whereas the Panthers would seem to be more in the market for a tackle. Tampa Bay picks second in the second round (34th overall), which is too early for Jackson, and first in the third round (65th overall), which seems in line with Jackson's projection.
Jackson, South Carolina's A.J. Cann, and Duke's Laken Tomlinson generally are considered the best prospects among those who played guard in college (not counting college tackles who project as guards in the NFL). NFL Media analysts Bucky Brooks has Jackson as the No. 3 guard. Fellow analyst Lance Zierlein has Jackson as the No. 3 guard -- No. 2 among those who played the position in college -- and the No. 9 offensive lineman.
Jackson said he has been working out with current NFL players, including Detroit Lions guard Larry Warford.
"Every day I get a chance to work out with him," Jackson said of Warford, "after workouts I'm trying to pull him off to the side and get little technique things he's using."
Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.