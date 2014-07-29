Florida State freshmen make terrible rap video before fall camp

All three defensive linemen have a chance to crack the two-deep this season with the departure of players like Timmy Jernigan taking a bit away from Florida State's depth. But playing time might still be hard to come by with NFL Draft prospects like Mario Edwards Jr., Eddie Goldman and others standing in their way. Pugh figures to be a redshirt candidate given how stacked the team is at linebacker, but you never know when it comes to injuries and a competitive first month of practices.