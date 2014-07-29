Florida State freshmen make terrible rap video before fall camp

These days, it's almost a rite of passage for a group of college football players to produce a rap video. Yes, that's a sad truth, but it is what kids today seem to enjoy doing in their downtime.
So it should come as no surprise that defending national champion Florida State had a few freshmen release a video on YouTube this week, and let's just say that the Seminoles play way, way, way better on the field than they can rap.
Seriously, if you can make it all the way through this tone-deaf and terrible rap video, you're able to handle these things much better than we are.
The four players involved are linebacker Jacob Pugh, defensive end Lorenzo Featherston, defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi and defensive tackle Demarcus Christmas. None of the players enrolled early in the spring, so they all likely just arrived on campus not too long ago and must have had enough free time before fall camp to produce the video.
Let us be the latest to say, stick to football fellas.
All three defensive linemen have a chance to crack the two-deep this season with the departure of players like Timmy Jernigan taking a bit away from Florida State's depth. But playing time might still be hard to come by with NFL Draft prospects like Mario Edwards Jr., Eddie Goldman and others standing in their way. Pugh figures to be a redshirt candidate given how stacked the team is at linebacker, but you never know when it comes to injuries and a competitive first month of practices.
Either way, the production puts them way down the college football rap video pecking order and makes us long for the days of the Seminole Rap, which featured future first-round picks Sammie Smith and Deion Sanders. FSU was the preseason No. 1 prior to the 1989 season, then promptly was destroyed 31-0 by Miami in the season-opener.