Florida State dismisses QB De'Andre Johnson from football team

Florida State has dismissed freshman quarterback De'Andre Johnson from its football program following a bar altercation in which he is alleged to have punched a woman.
The state attorney's office earlier on Monday released surveillance video of the June 24 incident. Johnson is alleged to have punched the woman at Yianni's bar in Tallahassee, Fla. An FSU official told ESPN's Mark Schlabach that Seminoles coach Jimbo Fisher did not see the video until Monday night because he was traveling in West Virginia. It is unclear exactly when police obtained the security video, but police first publicly acknowledged possession of it on June 30, when a notice-to-appear warrant was issued for Johnson.
FSU president John Thrasher issued the following statement:
"I fully support Coach Fisher's decisions to immediately suspend and subsequently dismiss De'Andre Johnson from the football team. While it is always important to adhere to due process, having now seen the physical altercation captured on video, there is no question in my mind that Coach Fisher made the correct decisions. I expect all students at Florida State University, including student-athletes, to adhere to the highest level of conduct. I have no tolerance for the kind of behavior exhibited in this case.
"Florida State University was forged from an outstanding college for women and has a long tradition of being a caring community that demands students be treated with dignity and respect. All students must know their university will do everything it can to ensure a safe, healthy and positive environment in which they can learn and enjoy their college experience. As president, I am committed to maintaining such an environment at FSU."
Johnson, who was suspended indefinitely by the Seminoles on June 25, was initially charged with felony battery, but the charge was later reduced to misdemeanor battery. Johnson's attorney entered a written not guilty plea on his client's behalf on July 2. Johnson's first court date is scheduled for July 22 in Leon County Court, per Schlabach.
Johnson's attorney, Jose Baez, alleges that Johnson was not the initial aggressor in the altercation and told NBC News that the woman shouted "racial epithets" at Johnson.
"It wasn't until she struck him twice that he reacted," Baez told NBC. "But he is very ... he is very regretful that he didn't turn around and walk away immediately. ... He makes no excuses for what happened."
Johnson enrolled at FSU in January and participated in spring practice as part of the competition to replace star quarterback Jameis Winston as the Seminoles' next starter at the position.