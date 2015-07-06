Florida State dismisses QB De'Andre Johnson from football team

The state attorney's office earlier on Monday released surveillance video of the June 24 incident. Johnson is alleged to have punched the woman at Yianni's bar in Tallahassee, Fla. An FSU official told ESPN's Mark Schlabach that Seminoles coach Jimbo Fisher did not see the video until Monday night because he was traveling in West Virginia. It is unclear exactly when police obtained the security video, but police first publicly acknowledged possession of it on June 30, when a notice-to-appear warrant was issued for Johnson.