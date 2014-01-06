Florida State defeats Auburn to win BCS championship

Auburn largely dominated the game in all the major statistical categories. It had the advantage in first downs, rushing yards, total offense and time of possession. It also sacked Winston four times and converted 10 of 18 third downs. It could have been worse for the Seminoles: Marshall failed to connect on what would have been as easy touchdown against a busted coverage on the opening possession, and the Tigers missed a field goal attempt in the second quarter. Auburn then couldn't get on track in the third quarter.