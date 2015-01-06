Florida State CB P.J. Williams intends to apply for 2015 draft

After spending three productive years in garnet and gold, Florida State cornerback P.J. Williams is looking to move on from Tallahassee.
Williams, a junior, announced Tuesday afternoon on his Twitter account that he intends to forgo his senior year to apply for early entry into the 2015 NFL Draft.
Williams played in all but one game during his time with Florida State and was a dependable starter the last two years often tasked with locking down the opposing No. 1 receiver. His career highlight came in 2014, when he was named the defensive MVP of the BCS National Championship Game after recording seven tackles and a momentum-changing interception of Auburn QB Nick Marshall in the second half.
At 6-foot, 200 pounds, Williams is a savvy veteran at the cornerback position but has the ability to play safety at the next level after playing both positions early in his college career and throughout his time in high school. In addition to his coverage abilities, he has played on a number of special teams and has the speed to be a contributor in other areas in the league.
Williams' early entry is expected to be the first of several announcements by FSU underclassmen, including quarterback Jameis Winston and defensive end Mario Edwards Jr., in the next week that they are either staying in school for another year or heading to the next level. The deadline for underclassmen to declare for the draft is Jan. 15.
While the ending might not have been what Williams had hoped for following a blowout loss to Oregon in the Rose Bowl, he does leave Florida State with a national championship ring and plenty of appealing tape proving he can be an early-round defensive back.