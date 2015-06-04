Florida State CB Jalen Ramsey has Olympic long jump dreams

But is Ramsey going to have the time to put in the practice? He is expected to be one of the nation's best corners this fall and he could apply for entry into the 2016 draft. If he stays at FSU for his senior season, readying himself for the Olympics likely would mean missing 2016 spring practice and all of fall camp. If he does turn pro after this season, readying for the Olympics would severely curtail the time he has to get ready for his rookie season.