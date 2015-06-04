Florida State CB Jalen Ramsey has Olympic long jump dreams

Florida State junior cornerback Jalen Ramsey will be busy with football next summer. But he also wouldn't mind spending time in Brazil -- at the 2016 Summer Olympics.
Ramsey will be competing in the long jump in the NCAA track and field championships next week; he finished fourth in the nation in the event at the indoor championships in January.
"I love track, without a doubt," Ramsey told The Associated Press. "Just like I have football dreams, I have track dreams. Rio's up next year. The Olympics -- that's something that's always on my mind. It's definitely a real possibility."
Ramsey's top jump of 26 feet, 1 3/4 inches is third-best in school history. The winning jump at the 2012 Summer Olympics: 27-3 1/4.
"Honestly, I'm jumping now just off my explosiveness and God-given abilities," Ramsey told The AP. "When I really master my technique and get the technique down of landing in the sand and getting off the board the correct way, that will extend my jumps."
But is Ramsey going to have the time to put in the practice? He is expected to be one of the nation's best corners this fall and he could apply for entry into the 2016 draft. If he stays at FSU for his senior season, readying himself for the Olympics likely would mean missing 2016 spring practice and all of fall camp. If he does turn pro after this season, readying for the Olympics would severely curtail the time he has to get ready for his rookie season.
Doubling up in football and track definitely is doable. Interestingly, one of the finalists in the 2012 long jump competition (he finished 10th) was Texas wide receiver Marquise Goodwin, who currently plays for the Buffalo Bills.
Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.