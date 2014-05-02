Florida State '97 among best draft classes in ACC history

Notable: You could go with a number of classes for Boston College, which produced several great players but no standout class. It's very possible the 2008 group with Matt Ryan and Gosder Cherilus ends up being the best in the long run but right now we'll go with the 1950 class. Most of this choice is based on the strength of Stautner's career after the Steelers selected him in the second round. The Hall of Famer was one of the best defensive linemen of the era and wound up with nine Pro Bowl selections and his number retired in Pittsburgh. He was also well known for his work as Tom Landry's defensive coordinator and helped the Cowboys win two Super Bowls. Spinney was a late-round selection by the Colts and spent nearly a decade in the NFL as a guard after he served in the military.