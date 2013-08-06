Florida State 2013 season preview

RB James Wilder Jr.: He has rushed for 795 yards and 12 touchdowns in his first two seasons and will share carries with Freeman this fall. Wilder (6-2, 226) is a tough, physical runner with speed, but he's not a shifty guy; instead, he runs over people. Indeed, he also played linebacker in high school and some colleges thought he was better-suited for that position. Wilder has developed into a competent receiver, but his blocking must improve. In addition, he never has had to deal with a heavy workload -- in 26 career games, he has carried the ball at least 15 times only once and has only six games with double-digit carries. Four of his 12 touchdowns have come against FCS opponents. Wilder, who was a national top-30 prospect out of high school in Tampa, Fla., has had off-field issues and was arrested three times for minor offenses between February 2012 and January 2013. His dad is a former NFL running back.