Florida's Teez Tabor leads top CFB DBs to watch in 2016

He's not on 2016 first-round pick Vernon Hargreaves' level yet, but Tabor has some of the same aggressive ball skills and instincts that the former Gator cornerback possesses. Tabor does a great job of reading routes and putting himself in position to make plays on the ball. Keep in mind that Tabor had a pass breakup or interception on 19 of the 50 targets he saw last season. Thanks to his disruptive length and twitchy reaction, Tabor limited opponents' completion percentage against him to 40 and has allowed only one touchdown catch over the last two seasons. His balls skills, length and athleticism will make him attractive to scouts, but his struggles as a tackler -- 13 missed tackles (10 in the second half of games) last season -- are concerning. Tabor's reported scuffle with a teammate was handled by head coach Jim McElwain to the tune of an opening-game suspension, but that doesn't alter my opinion of where Tabor belongs on this list.