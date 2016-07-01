Florida's Jarrad Davis leads top CFB LBs to watch in 2016

It isn't easy to finish a season with 122 tackles, as Walker did last year. To get to that number, a player has to stay healthy, but he also has to play with great instincts, quickness and football IQ. It helps if he can handle himself in space against the pass as well. Walker can do all of the above. He's not the biggest linebacker (6-foot-1, 235 pounds, according to school measurements), but he has a thick, powerful lower body to help him hold up to the rigors of his position. Walker also has quick change-of-direction talent and an ability to access a second gear quickly in order to chase down ball carriers who think they can turn the corner on him. Walker is quick to race downhill and disrupt the flow of running plays, which helps to account for the fact that 25 percent of his tackles were made on plays where the offense gained two yards or fewer.