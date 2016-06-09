Florida renames football field to honor Steve Spurrier

Steve Spurrier has cast a lengthy shadow at Florida since he last coached his alma mater in 2001.
Now, the school is honoring the coach by renaming its football field in honor of him.
The school is adding Spurrier's name to the stadium fans came to know as The Swamp, where the 71-year-old retired coach terrified defenses with a passing attack advanced for its time on the way to a national title (1996) and half a dozen SEC titles over 12 years.
"I am humbled, honored, thankful and very appreciate that my alma mater, the University of Florida, believes than I am worthy and deserving to have my name placed on Ben Hill Griffin Stadium," Spurrier stated in a release.
Spurrier's success at Florida helped create an uptick in the school's impact on the NFL draft, as well. Defensive end Kevin Carter, WR Ike Hilliard, CB Fred Weary, RB Fred Taylor, DE Jevon Kearse, WR Travis Taylor, DE Alex Brown and WR Jabar Gaffney were among the top pros to play under Spurrier at UF.
Spurrier recorded a 122-27-1 record as Florida's coach, and was 63-5 at home.
"We won a bunch of them there and only lost five and they were close ones," Spurrier stated.
"We feel this was an appropriate way to commemorate one the most legendary figures in Gator athletics history," said UF Athletic Director Jeremy Foley. "Coach Spurrier did more than win a Heisman Trophy, a national championship and a bunch of games. Coach Spurrier changed the culture of Florida athletics."
Spurrier left Florida for the NFL in 2002, coaching the Washington Redskins for only two seasons with a 12-20 record that made it clear he was more suited to the college game. He then turned to South Carolina, where he coached for 10-plus seasons before announcing a midseason resignation during his 11th year in 2015.