Florida QB Tyler Murphy uncertain for Georgia Southern game

Injured Florida quarterback Tyler Murphy did not practice Monday, and it remains to be seen whether he will be able to play Saturday, when the Gators play host to Georgia Southern. Murphy sat out last Saturday's road loss to South Carolina with a shoulder sprain, and Gators coach Will Muschamp said Skyler Mornhinweg, who entered the season as the third-string quarterback, is the team's starter for now.
"If we had to play today, yeah, that would be the plan moving forward," coach Will Muschamp said, according to gatorsports.com. "I'll probably know more (Tuesday) or Wednesday. Tyler did some light throwing yesterday and felt comfortable. Not ready for him to practice. We'll see how far he progresses."
Mornhinweg, son of New York Jets offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg, made his first career appearance as a starter against the Gamecocks and attempted just 13 passes, only two in the first half. Muschamp admitted the gameplan with Mornhinweg was stripped down, given the circumstances.
"I think he can handle more. I think a lot of our plan was based on their front and (Jadeveon) Clowney and those guys and being able to protect for his first start in a lot of those situations," Muschamp added.
The Gators (4-6) will not be eligible for a bowl game unless they defeat Georgia Southern and upset rival Florida State.