Florida QB Jeff Driskel out following appendectomy

In Driskel's absence, backup quarterbacks Tyler Murphy and Skyler Mornhinweg figure to get most of the action with the first-team offense. Driskel, however, is the only UF quarterback with any real game experience. Building quarterback chemistry with Loucheiz Purifoy, one of UF's top defensive backs who is expected to see action at wide receiver this season, is among the offensive camp priorities for the Gators.