Florida QB Jeff Driskel out following appendectomy

Florida quarterback Jeff Driskel underwent an appendectomy and could be out for two weeks, Gators coach Will Muschamp said Tuesday in a university release.
The Florida passing attack struggled last season, finishing 114th out of 120 teams in passing offense at just 146 yards per game. Driskel's absence from initial fall camp practices figures to hamper the Gators' preseason efforts to improve in that area.
Florida opens fall camp Friday.
In Driskel's absence, backup quarterbacks Tyler Murphy and Skyler Mornhinweg figure to get most of the action with the first-team offense. Driskel, however, is the only UF quarterback with any real game experience. Building quarterback chemistry with Loucheiz Purifoy, one of UF's top defensive backs who is expected to see action at wide receiver this season, is among the offensive camp priorities for the Gators.