Florida QB Jeff Driskel makes early return from surgery

Florida quarterback Jeff Driskel made an earlier-than-expected return to practice Thursday following an emergency appendectomy.
The Gators' returning starter had his appendix removed on July 30, and was expected to miss two weeks. Just nine days after the procedure, however, the 6-4, 238-pound junior was back on the practice field. For UF coach Will Muschamp, Driskel's return couldn't have come too soon, as the Gators have been slowed in camp at every position on the offense.
Running back Matt Jones hasn't practiced yet due to a viral infection, wide receiver Andre Debose tore his ACL and is out for the season, and a couple of offensive linemen have been unable to practice as well. In particular, guard Jon Halapio, one of the SEC's top linemen, has been out with a pectoral muscle tear.
Tyler Murphy operated the first-team offense while Driskel recovered.