Florida OT D.J. Humphries intends to enter 2015 NFL Draft

It appears this time, it's official that Florida offensive tackle D.J. Humphries will enter the draft.
It was reported Dec. 18 that he would leave for the draft, but he refuted that report on Twitter. Sunday night, he tweeted that he indeed is leaving.
Shortly after that tweet, he sent another, noting that he had misspelled "farewell."
His departure means Florida will have one returning starting offensive lineman for next fall, and it also means UF has just eight scholarship linemen set to return, with seven of the eight being a true or redshirt freshman.
Humphries (6-foot-5, 295 pounds) was a national top-15 prospect and the top offensive lineman in the 2012 recruiting class, but his production didn't match the hype. He started three times as a true freshman, six times as a sophomore in 2013 (he missed the final five games with a knee injury) and 10 times this season, missing two games with an ankle injury. He needs to add bulk and strength, and he also had issues with speed rushers. But he is athletic and has an upside.
He is the fourth Florida junior to declare, joining defensive end Dante Fowler Jr., tailback Matt Jones and guard Tyler Moore.
