Florida OT D.J. Humphries intends to enter 2015 NFL Draft

Humphries (6-foot-5, 295 pounds) was a national top-15 prospect and the top offensive lineman in the 2012 recruiting class, but his production didn't match the hype. He started three times as a true freshman, six times as a sophomore in 2013 (he missed the final five games with a knee injury) and 10 times this season, missing two games with an ankle injury. He needs to add bulk and strength, and he also had issues with speed rushers. But he is athletic and has an upside.