Florida No. 1 state in producing NFL players on Week 1 rosters

St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., leads all high schools with 15 active NFL players. That's more than twice as many as two schools tied for second place with six NFL players each, Cleveland Glenville and Miami Norland, according to USA Football.
Among the most notable players from Aquinas: Cincinnati Bengals defensive lineman Geno Atkins, Bengals running back Giovani Bernard, and Indianapolis Colts receiver and first-round pick Phillip Dorsett. There have been many before, and will be more to come, from Aquinas. The school had four players drafted in 2014. Top retired players from the school include Pro Football Hall of Fame receiver and NFL Network analyst Michael Irvin. Current college stars from Aquinas include Ohio State defensive end Joey Bosa.
USA Football drew the results from the NFL's Week 1 rosters, and also measured NFL players by state. Florida led the nation with 204 players, followed by California (203), Texas (181) and Georgia (115).
Other active players from Aquinas include Marcus Gilbert, Rashad Greene, Leonard Hankerson, Bobby Hart, Gabe Holmes, Brandon Linder, Cody Riggs, Marcus Roberson, Dezmen Southward, James White, Major Wright and Sam Young.
College Football 24/7 unveiled the list of colleges with the most active NFL ties last week, led by LSU with 40 active players.