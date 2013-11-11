Florida LB Antonio Morrison out for season with knee injury

Florida sophomore linebacker Antonio Morrison became the 10th Gators player to be lost for the season due to injury, Gators coach Will Muschamp revealed Monday.
Week 11: Things we learned
From AJ McCarron being tabbed the nation's most underrated player to Auburn's Nick Marshall outrunning Johnny Manziel, here are the lessons we learned from Week 11. **More ...**
Morrison has a torn meniscus in his knee. Despite missing the season opener because of a suspension, Morrison has led Florida in tackles this season with 56.
Of the 10 players Florida has lost for the season, seven, including Morrison, have been starters. One of those who was not expected to start, wide receiver Andre Debose, has been granted a sixth year by the NCAA. Debose was lost for the season with a knee injury in preseason practice.
Morrison emerged as a key contributor late last season as a freshman for the Gators and entered this year as their starter at middle linebacker.