Florida Gators QB Treon Harris accused of sexual assault

Florida Gators quarterback Treon Harris has been suspended indefinitely after being accused of sexual assault, the school announced Monday.
On Saturday, the freshman came off the bench to spark a rally in a comeback win over rival Tennessee in Knoxville. In the early hours of Sunday morning, after the Gators had returned to Gainesville, Fla., Harris allegedly assaulted a female student in a residence hall on the UF campus.
The University of Florida Police Department and Gainesville Police Department are working together to investigate the incident, per the school. Harris has not been charged.
"We have no tolerance for sexual assault on our campus," said UF president Bernie Machen. "The university is committed to providing a safe and inclusive environment for every member of the UF community. We must strive to protect all of our students from sexual harassment and assault, and do everything in our power to promote a safe learning environment."
Harris' attorney, Huntley Johnson, said he would be surprised if charges are filed against Harris, according to Florida Today, and the publication quoted a source familiar with the situation who said evidence in the case is "shaky at best."
Florida canceled coach Will Muschamp's weekly news conference Monday. The Gators play host to LSU Saturday, and veteran Jeff Driskel, who was benched for his ineffectiveness against the Volunteers, will likely return to the starting role against the Tigers.