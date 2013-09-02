Florida Gators LB Antonio Morrison listed as backup

Morrison, a sophomore, has been listed as a backup on UF's official depth chart for its Sept. 7 non-conference clash with Miami (Fla.). First, the background: Morrison was suspended for two games after his second arrest in a five-week period earlier this summer. The second of those arrests, a bizarre charge of interfering with a police canine when Morrison reportedly barked at a police dog, was later characterized as unwarranted by Alachua County Sheriff Sadie Darnell. The charge was then dismissed by state attorney Bill Cervone, and UF coach Will Muschamp later reduced Morrison's suspension to one game.