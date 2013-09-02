Florida Gators LB Antonio Morrison listed as backup

Florida Gators linebacker Antonio Morrison may have had his suspension reduced to one game, but that doesn't mean his return to the starting lineup is automatic.
In fact, it has been delayed.
Morrison, a sophomore, has been listed as a backup on UF's official depth chart for its Sept. 7 non-conference clash with Miami (Fla.). First, the background: Morrison was suspended for two games after his second arrest in a five-week period earlier this summer. The second of those arrests, a bizarre charge of interfering with a police canine when Morrison reportedly barked at a police dog, was later characterized as unwarranted by Alachua County Sheriff Sadie Darnell. The charge was then dismissed by state attorney Bill Cervone, and UF coach Will Muschamp later reduced Morrison's suspension to one game.
He served that suspension in UF's win over Toledo on Saturday. But Morrison, who played a key role in UF's win over rival Florida State last year with a sack and a forced fumble, will apparently have to work his way back into a starting role. Junior Michael Taylor was listed as the starter at middle linebacker. Taylor made five stops, second on the team, and had a tackle for loss in the 24-6 win over the Rockets.
Apparently, however, injuries don't slow a UF player's climb back up the depth chart ladder the way disciplinary action does. Running back Matt Jones, out all preseason with a viral infection, is listed as the No. 1 running back for the game against the Hurricanes. He is listed ahead of Mack Brown, who ran for 112 yards against Toledo.