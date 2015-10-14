Florida Gators' Deiondre Porter arrested on felony charges

According to a police report, Porter was involved in an argument with his girlfriend about whether she was romantically involved with one of his teammates, and the alleged victim, 10 weeks pregnant, denied such a relationship. Per the police report, Porter pointed a gun at the woman and fired a shot at the wall she was leaning against in her apartment. A day earlier, Porter pulled a gun and put it to his girlfriend's head, demanding she tell him if she was romantically involved with one of his teammates, according to the police report.