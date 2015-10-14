Florida Gators' Deiondre Porter arrested on felony charges

Florida defensive back Deiondre Porter was arrested Wednesday and faces felony charges after allegedly firing a gun in the direction of his pregnant girlfriend on Sept. 29.
Florida coach Jim McElwain said the redshirt freshman reserve has been suspended.
"He's no longer with the football team. He is suspended indefinitely for obviously a choice, his choice not to be with us," McElwain said. "It's one of those things that we obviously don't condone."
The Gainesville Sun reports Porter faces four felony charges, including aggravated battery, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and firing a weapon or throwing a deadly missile into a building or vehicle. The Sun report also cites a misdemeanor charge of criminal mischief.
Porter is a special teams player for the Gators and has appeared in four games this season.
According to a police report, Porter was involved in an argument with his girlfriend about whether she was romantically involved with one of his teammates, and the alleged victim, 10 weeks pregnant, denied such a relationship. Per the police report, Porter pointed a gun at the woman and fired a shot at the wall she was leaning against in her apartment. A day earlier, Porter pulled a gun and put it to his girlfriend's head, demanding she tell him if she was romantically involved with one of his teammates, according to the police report.