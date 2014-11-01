Florida DE Dante Fowler helps lead upset of Georgia

If it was a day to remember for Fowler, it was one to forget for Floyd. The Bulldogs' edge rusher had a woeful day as Florida rolled up its highest rushing total of the Muschamp era. It wasn't exactly a game that set up well for an edge rusher -- Florida ran the ball all day, and when it passed, the pocket was almost always moving with a rollout of some kind. But if Floyd, a speedy junior, is to improve his draft stock, he'll have to show more than he did Saturday as a run stopper. That's a little tougher from the stand-up stance Floyd uses (Fowler rushes from a three-point stance).