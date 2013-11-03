Florida coach Will Muschamp has postgame exchange with fan

A heckler got under the skin of Florida coach Will Muschamp Saturday night as the Gators coach exited Jacksonville's EverBank Field following a 23-20 loss to rival Georgia.
According to the Palm Beach Post, the fan used an obscene gesture before the state trooper escorting the coach ushered him into the exit tunnel. Jacksonville.com reported that Muschamp said to the fan, "Why don't you come down here?"
Asked about the general frustrations of UF fans after the game, Muschamp passed on the chance to criticize.
"I don't spend two seconds thinking about that," he said. "We just move on. We've gotta coach our football team. Control the things you can control. That's what we're gonna do. And we're gonna be fine, I can assure you that."
It wasn't the first time an SEC coach has been drawn into a postgame exchange with a fan. Ole Miss coach Hugh Freeze had heard enough from a heckler after a narrow home loss to Texas A&M, and his reaction was captured by television cameras.