Florida coach Will Muschamp absorbs loss to Georgia Southern

The Georgia Southern Eagles, in their final game at the FCS level before joining the FBS ranks next year, showed they're ready to make the move with a 26-20 upset win over Florida in the Swamp. And Florida coach Will Muschamp, who told fans to "get a grip" after last week's loss to Vanderbilt, will need a grip of his own this week as fan backlash for one of the most embarrassing losses in school history begins to percolate.