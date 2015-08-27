Florida coach Jim McElwain opting to play two QBs in opener

New Gators coach Jim McElwain confirmed Thursday that two quarterbacks will see action in UF's opener against New Mexico State. He's referring to Will Grier, who has never played a college down, and sophomore Treon Harris, whose play was inspired at times but spotty at others last year. It's not an easy decision for McElwain, who relied heavily at Colorado State on New Orleans Saintsthird-round pickGarrett Grayson.
But McElwain isn't alone.
Don't be surprised to see a number of top programs operate the same way in week one, including Ohio State and Alabama.
Here are nine other things we learned around college football camps on Thursday:
2. Apology accepted. When the Utah football team came to realize that it had been described as a "cupcake" season-opening opponent for Michigan, the bulletin board material naturally went up in the Utes' locker room. The critic? Popular Mechanics magazine, which noted the Sept. 3 game in a recently published calendar. A very tasty apology from the magazine to Utah followed.
3. Freshman to be fire-tested. UCLA coach Jim Mora has done it. He's hitched his 2015 wagon to a true freshman quarterback.
4. Quotable: "It's not even close. That's the worst part of the job." -- Ohio State coach Urban Meyer on a season-ending leg injury sustained by wide receiver Noah Brown.
5. Eyeing the future. Arkansas senior RB Jonathan Williams said Thursday what most Razorbacks fans have expected: That he'll likely enter the 2016 NFL Draft. Why is that even a decision for a senior, you ask? Because Williams is sitting out his fourth season with a foot injury, and had the option to redshirt this year and play for Arkansas in 2016. Williams is one of the top 10 running back prospects in the nation.
6. Sat down. North Carolina State's leading returning rusher, Shadrach Thornton, has been suspended for the first two games of the season. It is his third suspension at NCST -- not exactly the sort of baggage one enjoys explaining in interviews with NFL personnel executives. ... Another suspension of note: Tennessee WR Pig Howard will sit out the Volunteers' opener against Bowling Green for a team rules violation.
7. Hog call. Coach Bret Bielema believes strongly in the young talent he's assembled in Arkansas' junior class. How strongly? He sees eight draftable players in the group. One, for sure, is 1,000-yard rusher Alex Collins, who will be called on to command most of the rushing load this season with the aforementioned Williams out with an injury.
8. Harbaugh surfaces. Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh emerged from his preseason seclusion from the media long enough to announce that DT Bryan Monebroke a bone in his leg and will likely miss the entire season. Harbaugh also indicated the Wolverines' depth chart will be released Monday -- presumably, to reporters.
9. Lost appeal.*Ishaq Williams* won't be playing for Notre Dame this season. The defensive end, who was suspended by the university for academic dishonesty last year, lost his appeal to the NCAA, Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly said. Williams will continue to attend Notre Dame and will be allowed to work out at the team's facilities, according to Kelly.
10. Wait a minute. Virginia Tech is stopping one system of fining players, and quashing assistant coach Bud Foster's wayward notion that the Hokies could put yet another in place. Said his AD: "I think Bud got out over his skis a little bit on that one."