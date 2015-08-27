Florida coach Jim McElwain opting to play two QBs in opener

5. Eyeing the future. Arkansas senior RB Jonathan Williams said Thursday what most Razorbacks fans have expected: That he'll likely enter the 2016 NFL Draft. Why is that even a decision for a senior, you ask? Because Williams is sitting out his fourth season with a foot injury, and had the option to redshirt this year and play for Arkansas in 2016. Williams is one of the top 10 running back prospects in the nation.