Florida CB Vernon Hargreaves injured after brawl

According to gatorbait.net, Hargreaves emerged from a scuffle involving 25-30 players made up of wide receivers and defensive backs "writhing in pain," and was carted off the field with his left leg wrapped in ice. Tweeting from reporters who were apparently on hand to see the incident was far more ominous about how the injury looked, noting that Hargreaves, perhaps the SEC's most talented man-to-man cornerback, was checked on by multiple teammates and appeared dejected as he was carted off the field.