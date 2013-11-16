Florida CB Marcus Roberson suspended for violating team rules

With the Florida football team falling apart with injuries and losses, one of its top NFL prospects had a slip of his own.
Cornerback Marcus Roberson, a potential early-entry candidate for next year's NFL draft, was suspended for a violation of team rules prior to the Gators' game against South Carolina. The official Twitter feed of UF football provided confirmation:
If Roberson does turn pro, his junior year won't do much to support the decision. He's played in just six games primarily due to injury, making only 11 tackles with no interceptions and three pass breakups. Knee issues were hampering him, in fact, entering Saturday's game with the Gamecocks.
Florida coach Will Muschamp could address Roberson's suspension following the game.