Florida AD to reevaluate Will Muschamp after season

"You never judge or evaluate a program based on one game or one season," Foley said, according to the Orlando Sentinel. "That's just not how we do things here. We're going to evaluate where we're headed -- where the players are, how is recruiting going, what type of staff we have -- are we a better? That's going to be plain for all of us to see, but it's also going to be played out over the course of 11 games and we'll see where we are when we get to the end of the season."