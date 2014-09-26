Florida AD to reevaluate Will Muschamp after season

Florida Gators fans that would rather see an interim coach steer the Gators through the rest of the season than Will Muschamp won't be getting their way. Florida athletic director Jeremy Foley made that perfectly clear in the wake of a 42-21 loss to Alabama that saw the Gators' defense allow a school-record 672 yards.
"You never judge or evaluate a program based on one game or one season," Foley said, according to the Orlando Sentinel. "That's just not how we do things here. We're going to evaluate where we're headed -- where the players are, how is recruiting going, what type of staff we have -- are we a better? That's going to be plain for all of us to see, but it's also going to be played out over the course of 11 games and we'll see where we are when we get to the end of the season."
Translation: Muschamp will have through the end of November to prove that the Florida team that fell apart in Tuscaloosa isn't the one that will show up for the rest of the season.
Trouble is, the schedule is positively daunting: after a road trip to rival Tennessee -- a winnable game for Muschamp, and perhaps a must-win for his season-ending resume -- the Gators draw LSU, Missouri and Georgia in three consecutive games. Then there is a season finale at rival Florida State that will almost surely end Muschamp's season on a sour note.