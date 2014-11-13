Fletcher Cox trolls Eagles teammates ahead of Alabama-MSU

Cox, a 2012 first-round pick (No. 12 overall), didn't have much luck against the Crimson Tide in his playing days. From 2009-2011, Alabama won 31-3, 30-10 and 24-7. As such, Cox can probably expect some strong retribution from Ryans and Mathis next week if Alabama takes care of business for the eighth year in a row in the series.