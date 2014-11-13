Fletcher Cox trolls Eagles teammates ahead of Alabama-MSU

Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman Fletcher Cox is preparing for a trip to face the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, but the former Mississippi State star is also getting primed for the Bulldogs' trip to Alabama in what will be the SEC's biggest game of the college season on Saturday.
And he's taken to trolling his Philadelphia teammates who played for the Crimson Tide -- offensive lineman Evan Mathis and linebacker DeMeco Ryans -- as a means of getting a head start on the trash talk.
Mississippi State, ranked No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings and in the College Football 24/7 Top 25 Power Rankings, is riding much higher than the Bulldogs ever did when Cox was in college. At 9-0, MSU is playing for a berth in the SEC Championship Game and, perhaps, a spot in college football's inaugural playoff.
Cox, a 2012 first-round pick (No. 12 overall), didn't have much luck against the Crimson Tide in his playing days. From 2009-2011, Alabama won 31-3, 30-10 and 24-7. As such, Cox can probably expect some strong retribution from Ryans and Mathis next week if Alabama takes care of business for the eighth year in a row in the series.