Flag football & skills competitions participants announced for 2024 Pro Bowl Games presented by Verizon

The NFL announced today the AFC and NFC Pro Bowl players who will participate in the NFL Flag football game and the 11 unique skills competitions during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games presented by Verizon.

The 2024 Pro Bowl Games, hosted in partnership with Florida Citrus Sports, Orange County and the City of Orlando, will be a multi-day AFC versus NFC competition culminating on Sunday, Feb. 4 at Camping World Stadium. Sunday's event will also be televised from 3-6 p.m. ET on ESPN, ABC, Disney XD, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes. Tickets are on sale now for as low as $29 at probowl.com/tickets.

In addition to Sunday's event, ESPN will air the Pro Bowl Skills Show live from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. ET tonight (Feb. 1) in the Nicholson Fieldhouse at the University of Central Florida. A made-for-TV event, the Pro Bowl Skills Show -- hosted by Laura Rutledge along with Ryan Clark, Dan Orlovsky, Marcus Spears and Robert Griffin III -- will feature the NFL's top players participating in unique competitions that showcase their on-field and off-field skills.

To help program the week-long event, the NFL will work with longstanding partners, including the Disney family of ESPN and ABC and Peyton Manning's Omaha Productions, producers of shows such as ESPN's "Monday Night Football with Peyton & Eli," the "Places" franchise and the Netflix docuseries "Quarterback".

The Pro Bowl Games skills competitions will be brought to life by A. Smith & Co. Productions, producers of shows such as "American Ninja Warrior," "Hell's Kitchen" and "The Titan Games."

The Pro Bowl Games skills competitions will have cumulative scoring leading up to the Flag football games on Sunday.

Scoring for the Pro Bowl Games works in the following way:

The winning conference of each skill competition earns three points towards their team's overall score, with points available across the 11 skills events.

Points from the Flag game (four, 12-minute quarters played on Sunday) will be added to points earned from Skills competitions to determine the winning conference for the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.

The winning conference at the conclusion of the Flag game will be crowned the winner of the Pro Bowl Games.