Flacco: Manziel 'quickly becoming my favorite player'

In less than half a game, Manziel managed to draw both positive and negative attention in his season debut against Rice Saturday. He threw for three touchdown passes after sitting out the first half under suspension. But after being flagged for a personal foul by officials, TAMU coach Kevin Sumlin benched him for the remainder of the contest. Manziel and his teammates -- at least the ones who aren't also still suspended in what has been a tumultuous disciplinary start to the season for the Aggies -- face visiting Sam Houston State on Saturday.