Flacco: Manziel 'quickly becoming my favorite player'

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco, as Super Bowl MVP and owner of a new contract worth $120 million, knows he and his team will be a bigger target than ever before this season. So when discussing fan hatred for star players, the Carroll County Times reports Flacco naturally brought up Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel.
"I don't know if I'll be too popular for this," Flacco added. "But I don't know how I really felt about Johnny Manziel, but I feel like now everyone hates him. He's quickly becoming my favorite player in college football."
Another convert.
In less than half a game, Manziel managed to draw both positive and negative attention in his season debut against Rice Saturday. He threw for three touchdown passes after sitting out the first half under suspension. But after being flagged for a personal foul by officials, TAMU coach Kevin Sumlin benched him for the remainder of the contest. Manziel and his teammates -- at least the ones who aren't also still suspended in what has been a tumultuous disciplinary start to the season for the Aggies -- face visiting Sam Houston State on Saturday.
Thanks to none of its own doing, it should be the most watched Sam Houston State football game ever.
After all, Johnny Football has a lot more fans to both win and lose.