Five WRs with most to prove at 2017 NFL Scouting Combine

Brown is another Buckeye in need of a good week in Indy. The redshirt sophomore did not have a 100-yard receiving game in college, though he displayed good footwork and his big-bodied talents during his four-touchdown effort against Oklahoma early in the year that whet the appetite of NFL teams. Ohio State's passing game generally lacked in productivity, ranking 81st in the FBS in 2016, which might lead at least one team to consider Brown a second-round value. But before that happens, he needs to at least hold serve by showing off his athleticism on the Lucas Oil Stadium turf and proving that he can grasp coverage concepts during team interviews.