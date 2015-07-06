Five top revenge games of the 2015 college football season

The hunter: Arizona State

The hunted: Arizona

The date: Nov. 21

The rub: The Sun Devils suffered a heartbreaking 42-35 loss to the Wildcats last year with a berth in the Pac-12 title game on the line. The national championship was already out of reach for both, but the loss still came with plenty of sting. Arizona didn't exactly acquit itself well in the Pac-12 title game rematch with Oregon (Arizona beat Oregon in the regular season), falling 51-13. ASU had to be thinking it could have put up more of a fight. The Sun Devils get their chance for revenge at home this year in a season finale that could again come with postseason stakes.