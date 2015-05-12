Five top 2015 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year candidates

The last time a defensive ROY was picked later than Gregory was (No. 60 overall) was Erik McMillan, whom the New York Jets drafted in 1988 at No. 63 overall. Still, Gregory's slip in the draft had more to do with character concerns than what he can do on the field. He just might prove to be the best pass rusher in the entire draft, and if that's the case he's a major threat for the honor. He's in a big market playing for "America's team," so there will be no shortage of attention on him. If he delivers, he'll be in the conversation.