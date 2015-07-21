Five things we learned from Big 12 Media Days

Remember last week when Arkansas coach Bret Bielema went, shall we say, a bit overboard in describing his elation about beating Texas in a bowl game last year? It wasn't lost on second-year Texas coach Charlie Strong. Strong posted Bielema's remark that the feeling was "borderline erotic" around the Longhorns' locker room.
Arkansas does plenty of recruiting in the state of Texas -- Bielema can't compete in the SEC leaning too heavily on in-state recruiting -- so knocking off a powerhouse program (at least, traditionally a powerhouse) was a boost for the Razorbacks' recruiting efforts in Texas.
One of Strong's top priorities in rebuilding the Longhorns to prominence is re-taking his home state in key recruiting battles. Losing to Arkansas makes that all the more difficult.
Here are four other things we learned from Big 12 Media Days:
2. Slim at 403. Baylor coach Art Briles will have a tight end unlike anything college football has ever seen in the massive LaQuan McGowan, whose weight fluctuates north of 400 pounds. Via Fox Sports' Bruce Feldman, Briles told the Big 12 media gathering that McGowan has "slimmed down" to 403 pounds.
What nobody knows yet is exactly how Briles will use McGowan this fall. He was a reserve offensive lineman for most of last season, and saw more action at tight end toward the end of the year (one touchdown catch). Does Briles have McGowan ticketed mostly for short-yardage blocking situations, or is his presence as a receiver really going to make a difference in the games that matter most?
We can only hope for the latter.
3. Contact cutbacks. Beginning this season, the Big 12 will allow just two days per week of full contact football, including games. That means only once per week will the league's teams be able to hit at full speed in practice, with the exception of bye weeks. Said commissioner Bob Bowlsby, per the Des Moines Register: "We believe it's the right step, and we hope it will become the national rule. Even if it doesn't, we think that that's the right way to conduct our practices. What we determined was our guys weren't using them anyway. So I don't think they feel like they're giving up anything."
4. Stoops on Mixon. Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops addressed the year-long suspension of running back Joe Mixon Tuesday, saying the sophomore has been subject to "significant penalties" in the wake of an incident last year in which Mixon was accused of punching a woman. Stoops said Mixon and other members of the team have been given a set of behavioral standards that must be adhered to. "If all of those are met, then they have a chance to redeem themselves and have a second chance," Stoops said. "They also know that we have some very high standards for them to meet, and if they're not met, they won't be with us any longer."
By keeping Mixon on the team, Stoops has essentially tied his reputation for discipline to Mixon's ability to maintain whatever demands Stoops has set for him.
5. Boykin sticks with team. With an opportunity to work out with NFL quarterbacks over the summer, TCU star Trevone Boykin opted instead to stay on campus and work with his Horned Frogs teammates. For him, it's more about chemistry. Said TCU coach Gary Patterson, according to the Des Moines Register: "He's had a couple of the NFL guys, quarterbacks, that wanted him to come work out with them this summer, and he told them all no. I think his biggest thing was staying with the offensive group this summer, making sure they were doing seven-on-seven, winning ball games."