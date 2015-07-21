Five things we learned from Big 12 Media Days

4. Stoops on Mixon. Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops addressed the year-long suspension of running back Joe Mixon Tuesday, saying the sophomore has been subject to "significant penalties" in the wake of an incident last year in which Mixon was accused of punching a woman. Stoops said Mixon and other members of the team have been given a set of behavioral standards that must be adhered to. "If all of those are met, then they have a chance to redeem themselves and have a second chance," Stoops said. "They also know that we have some very high standards for them to meet, and if they're not met, they won't be with us any longer."