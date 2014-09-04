Five things to watch in marquee Michigan State-Oregon matchup

Yes, I know Mariota and Cook won't be on the field at the same time and will each be focused on the opposing defense, but I'm interested to see how each responds to much tougher competition a week after strong showings in their respective season openers. Mariota is considered a top Heisman contender -- will he play to expectations against one of the toughest defenses in college football? Cook, who is now 13-1 as the Spartans' starter, plays with a chip on his shoulder and will no doubt be looking to prove he can hold his own against Mariota in a tough road matchup. These guys both need to be at the top of their game.