Five teams that control the 2016 NFL Draft

No. of selections: 9

Draft picks: Round 1 (15), Round 2 (33), Round 2 (43), Round 2 (45), Round 3 (64), Round 3 (76), Round 5 (140), Round 6 (193), Round 7 (222)

Skinny: They have a ton of picks. Are they content to stay at No. 15 or will they try to move up for a player that they covet? There's a chance they could trade up to Nos. 6 or 7, and potentially still get the player they were targeting with the No. 1 overall pick before they traded that selection to the Rams. With all the picks that they have, I'll be keeping an eye on them to see if they trade some of this year's picks for higher picks in next year's draft. GM Jon Robinson has a lot of experience in New England and that's something the Patriots have been known to do. They have the means to move around, up or down.