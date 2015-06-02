Five scandals that rocked college football

Skinny: The most infamous corruption case in college football, at least until the Penn State situation came along. In a nutshell, SMU paid players to perform -- and the payouts were doled out even after the school already was on probation. It led to the NCAA shutting down the program (the infamous "Death Penalty") for the 1987 season; the school added a second season of inactivity itself in an effort to try to have a bit of forward momentum when the program was resurrected. It didn't work: SMU was a wasteland for two decades before reviving itself for a brief time under June Jones. There are high hopes for the immediate future because of the hiring of Chad Morris away from Clemson, where he had been offensive coordinator. Still, it's hard to imagine any football program ever having to go through what SMU did; it's almost 30 years later, and the program is light-years away from what it was. Ron Meyer was the coach at SMU when the payments started, but as with Fairbanks at Oklahoma, Meyer had skedaddled for the NFL before the NCAA hammer came down.