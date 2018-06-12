Five reasons why the Buccaneers will make the '18 NFL playoffs

GM Jason Licht traded down in Round 1 for extra picks and still wound up nabbing Vita Vea -- the kind of anchor (oh yeah, I'm using all of the pirate puns) who should help the run defense. In Round 2, Licht picked a pair of corners who could immediately start. All of this after he signed Vinny Curry, Mitch Unrein and Beau Allen, and traded for Jason Pierre-Paul, the kind of headliner who will add the final panache to this defense. Like when Disney brought in John Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow. (I told you, I'm all in here.) The most important thing JPP should add is a presence on the field. Like, actually being on the field. The Bucs lost a lot of players on defense to injury last year, while JPP rarely left the field of play. I hate to use this cliche (not enough to keep me from doing it), but sometimes your best ability is your availability. That was worse than the pirate puns. I'll go walk the plank.