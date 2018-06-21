Looming Jameis Winston suspension raises questions for Bucs

Losing a franchise quarterback for any stretch of time is a problem. Losing one during a historically difficult opening stretch with jobs on the line looks particularly daunting.

That's what the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are facing following the news that the NFL is expected to suspend Jameis Winston several games for violating the league's personal conduct policy, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. The Bucs and Winston have not yet been notified of any final decision, which relates to an alleged groping incident with a female Uber driver in Scottsdale, Arizona, in March 2016. The NFL began an investigation on Nov. 17, 2017.

The looming suspension raises questions about the organization as a whole and Winston's future leading it. Bucs coach Dirk Koetter and general manager Jason Licht already entered this season on the hot seat after the Hard Knocks darlings underperformed by winning only five games last year. Even before this suspension, Winston had plenty of growing left to do on the field with his potential second contract looming.

Those are some of the big picture problems, but the immediate concern for Koetter's staff will be an opening slate of games rather cruelly administered by the Football Gods.

Can the Bucs survive September?

The Buccaneers' first 3 games are against the Saints, Eagles and Steelers, who all won their division last season and combined to go 37-11. While strength of schedule analysis can be overrated, it's hard to ignore that trifecta comprises the toughest opening three games for any team in the Super Bowl era.

Don't pencil the Bucs in for 0-3 just yet, however. In Ryan Fitzpatrick, the Bucs have one of the most experienced backup quarterbacks in football. He played 299 snaps last regular season for the Bucs when Winston missed time because of a shoulder injury, with the Bucs winning two of Fitzpatrick's three starts. He knows the offense and he's made it this far with a rare confidence that exceeds his arm strength.

Fitzpatrick's performance with the Bucs was his career in a nutshell. There were some wild hot streaks, like when he nearly led the team all the way back from a 31-0 deficit against the Cardinals. There were prolonged ugly stretches against the Falcons and Jets where the Bucs could barely move the ball. There was ultimately one excellent start against Miami and enough help from Fitzpatrick's teammates to steal a few wins, which is what the Bucs need to happen again.

Even without Winston, this is a passing attack loaded with talent. The wide receiver group goes four deep with quality and there are two dynamic tight ends in Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard. The lackluster Bucs defense loaded up on their defensive line this offseason and the Bucs will be at home for their games against the Eagles and Steelers. A 1-2 start with this schedule is enough to keep the Bucs' season afloat.

On paper, that shouldn't be that monumental a task. But this is a franchise that has looked better on paper than in reality for an uncomfortable amount of time.

Koetter and Licht in the spotlight

There will likely be a group of casual fans that watches the Bucs play in Week 1 and thinks, "Wait, Dirk Koetter is still their coach?"

Expected to be fired after last season, Koetter appeared to get a reprieve when Jon Gruden chose to hold his reunion tour in Oakland rather than Tampa. There may not be another coach in the league with more pressure to win now than Koetter, who got the job partly because of his early success developing Winston as his offensive coordinator.

Koetter will have to navigate a training camp that gets Fitzpatrick ready to start the opening of the season, while also preparing Winston to start the rest of the year. (The team also has 28-year-old quarterback Ryan Griffin, who they liked enough to sign to an extension last August.) The September games will have added pressure, with Koetter knowing that a slow start to the year could potentially get him fired during the season.

The suspension is an opportunity for Koetter to show he can overcome a major obstacle and showcase a roster built by Jason Licht with a lot of starpower. There are potential weaknesses in the secondary and offensive line, but winning a few games without Winston would prove this is not a depth chart not to be trifled with. If the Bucs collapse this year after spending so much money in the offseason, however, ownership could wonder about Licht's stewardship of the team since taking over in 2014. That stretch has included 22 wins, 42 losses and no playoff appearances.

Licht is joined at the hip with Winston and it's still on the quarterback to prove Licht right about the wisdom of taking him first overall in 2015.

A crossroads for Winston

This has to be an especially disappointing personal setback for Winston, considering all the off-field questions he was forced to answer leading up to the NFL Draft. While the details of the case in question remain unclear -- Winston vehemently denied the initial report and no charges were filed -- the looming suspension comes before a crucial year for the quarterback.

After three seasons, Winston has proven that he's a dynamic player prone to turnovers. He looks like a league average starting quarterback at worst and is still only 24 years old, but he's yet to enjoy a breakout season as a consistent difference maker. Hard Knocks shined a positive light on Winston as an engaging personality and leader, but availability is a key component to leadership. Missing the start of his fourth season puts Winston at a crossroads in his career, just as conversation about his next contract was coming.

The Buccaneers picked up the fifth-year option in Winston's rookie contract for 2019 and it's hard to imagine him playing anywhere else, anytime soon. But this suspension is expected to come with caveats according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

"There may also be conditions involved here that if Winston does not meet could extend the suspension beyond several games," Garafolo reported on NFL Total Access Thursday.

That helps to highlight Winston's precarious status moving forward. He is at risk of a longer suspension if another incident ever occurred, an uncertainty that would seemingly put any contract extension on hold. Winston also has a lot of development left to accomplish on the field with his decision making, a lot of potential as yet unrealized.

This was already going to be a tense season in Tampa. The expected suspension to only further clouds whether Koetter and Licht will be the men to guide Winston through the next stage of a career that is off to an uneven start.