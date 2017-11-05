Jameis Winston's pregame speech leaves Bucs silent

Jameis Winston seems like a good leader.

He's a franchise quarterback. He has charisma. He ... well, that's pretty much all you need in this sport. We saw this summer on Hard Knocks how well Winston's personality connected with Buccaneers teammates, and his pre- and postgame speeches have always been engrossing performance art.

But true art takes risks. And risk always leaves open the potential for folly. Even Picasso didn't bat 1.000, after all, and neither will Winston. Here he is before Tampa Bay's key Week 9 matchup against the New Orleans Saints at the Superdome:

Um. OK. The muted reaction from teammates says it all, doesn't it? Wide receiver Bernard Reedy even comes flying into the middle of the huddle in a heroic effort to save his fallen comrade. That's how you pick up your quarterback.