Five RBs with most to prove at NFL Scouting Combine

Clement looked like an NFL starter at the Reese's Senior Bowl last month, looking as agile and running as hard as he did on his best days with the Badgers. He had some issues during his time in Madison, however, with injuries, attitude issues, and lying to the team about an altercation in which he was involved. But in 2016, Clement had bounce-back moments while reliably handling a 314-carry workload. Taking responsibility for his actions in interviews and working out well will give him a shot to lock down a top-100 slot.