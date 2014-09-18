Five prospects with much on the line in Week 4 of CFB

Beasley is one of the premier pass rushers in college football, but he didn't make much of an impact when the Tigers met Florida State last season, registering two tackles, zero sacks and zero quarterback hits (Clemson had just two QB hits as a team in that blowout loss). He has something to prove vs. the defending champs, and he'll face a tough test rushing off the edge against the Seminoles' offensive tackle tandem of Cameron Erving (left) and Bobby Hart (right). Erving is considered one of the top left tackle prospects in college football, and Hart is a very solid player in his own right (All-ACC honorable mention last season). Beasley said recently that he thinks he's a better player than 2014 No. 1 overall pick Jadeveon Clowney. We love the confidence, but Beasley needs to show he's a better player than the Clowney of 2012 (13 sacks), not '13 (three sacks).