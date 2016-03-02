Five prospects that would fit at QB for Cowboys

Brandon Allen, Arkansas: People are going to slide Allen down their draft boards because of his small hand size (8 3/4 inches) and light frame, along with other blemishes. But I really like him, and as a Dallas native, he might be a good fit for the Cowboys. He has an excellent attitude and came from a winning program in high school. He also greatly improved in his final year at Arkansas, where there were many offensive changes in his three years as a starter there. It shows he's coachable. As for the hand-size thing, it's difficult to ignore, as I pointed out on Twitter, but Romo, who has sub-nine-inch hands, has proven it can be done in an NFL city like Dallas.