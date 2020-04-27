Five post-draft NFL storylines: QB drama, 49ers' moves, more

We have been waiting for the transformation of the Miami Dolphins for a full year, as the front office dismantled the roster while Brian Flores coached what he had to an overachieving five victories. They got their quarterback (Tagovailoa, taken fifth overall) and a tackle to protect him (Austin Jackson, No. 18) in the first round, but they also got a physical cornerback (30th overall pick Noah Igbinoghene), who will join one of the best secondaries in the league, which already features Xavien Howard and free-agent signee Byron Jones. The Dolphins' defense has been almost entirely overhauled (Kyle Van Noy, Emmanuel Ogbah and Shaq Lawson are other new arrivals), while the trade for Breida filled a hole at running back. Watching Flores coach this much talent after squeezing as much as he did out of last season will be one of the big themes of the season.